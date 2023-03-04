HamberMenu
‘Double-engine sarkar’ means ‘double-commission sarkar’: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister, in his first election campaign in Karnataka, appealed to people to vote for a ‘new-engine sarkar’

March 04, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the AAP convention in Davangere on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the AAP convention in Davangere on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Launching a tirade against the BJP-led government in Karnataka, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the “double-engine sarkar” of the BJP meant “double-commission sarkar” and appealed to the people to vote for a “new-engine sarkar” of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kickstarting the election campaign of the AAP along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Davangere on Saturday, Mr. Kejriwal appealed to the people not to be fooled by the “double-engine sarkar” slogans. “During the 2018 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the then Congress government of being a ‘20% commission sarkar’. And now, under the double-engine sarkar of the BJP, the commission percentage has doubled from 20 to 40,” he said addressing a gathering of party workers and office-bearers. Mr. Kejriwal sought people’s support to establish a “zero per cent commission” government in Karnataka.

Mr. Kejriwal referred to the letter written by the Karnataka contractors’ association to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 40% commission issue. “The contractors’ association has been writing to the Prime Minister on the commission issue, but there is no answer from Mr. Modi. However, the 82-year-old president of the association, Kempanna, was sent to jail for raising his voice against corruption,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said crores had been spent for the repair of Benglauru roads and at least 100 people had lost their lives due to the potholes in the city. “Under the BJP government, everything is for sale, be it recruitment of police sub-inspectors or lecturers,” he said.

AAP model

Referring to the “AAP model of governance”, he said that after coming to power, the AAP government had provided jobs to 12 lakah candidates in Delhi and 27,000 youths in Punjab. “We have provided free electricity and water, free travel to women, and free advanced treatment to people in Delhi hospitals. Karnataka has good potential and if voted to power, we will develop Karnataka as a model State,” he said.

Elaborating on what the AAP would do for the people of Karnataka, he said that his party would waive farm loans to prevent farmers’ suicides owing to loans and ensure MSP to all the agricultural produce. He also assured of providing jobs to the youth and providing unemployment stipend of ₹3,000 a month till jobs were provided.

On pension scheme

Mr. Mann spoke on the controversy over pension schemes and said that the Punjab government had taken steps for implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and would fight to get back funds taken away from employees in the name of the New Pension Scheme (NPS). President of the AAP campaign committee Mukhyamantri Chandru and State president Prithvi Reddy spoke.

