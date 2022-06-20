‘Double-engine’ govt to return to power in 2023, 2024: Bommai

‘Mr. Modi is a rare PM and we all wish he continues to lead the nation and serve the people’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday expressed confidence that the ‘double-engine’ government in the State and at the Centre will once again come to power in 2023 and 2024 and continue to serve the people like the governments have been doing now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We wish Mr. Modi, who has completed eight years as the PM, will continue to lead the nation.”

In his address at a programme held at Maharaja College grounds where the PM addressed a large number of beneficiaries of various Union government schemes, Mr. Bommai said Mr. Modi was a ‘rare Prime Minister’ that the country has seen in the last 75 years. “He (Mr. Modi) did not practice power politics but is into politics for the people. Such personalities in today’s politics are rare to find. Why he is liked and accepted most is he understands the people and their difficulties. That’s the reason why he introduced so many schemes for alleviating their problems,” he told the gathering.

Mr Bommai cited programmes like Ayushman Bharat, Swachch Bharat, Kisan Samman Yojana, Awas Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Matru Yojana, Ujwala Yojana and so on launched by Mr Modi.

Describing Mr. Modi as ‘mahapurush’, Mr. Bommai said today’s mammoth gathering in Mysuru itself showed the love people have for Mr. Modi.

Stating that Mr. Modi is working tirelessly to make India a 5-trillion dollar economy, he said Karnataka has to contribute in making it happen with at least 1.25 trillion dollar contribution for the country. “For this, we need to work at least 20 hours daily. The adage ‘money is everything’ is passé and is now replaced with ‘work is everything’ for taking the country forward.”

While thanking Mr. Modi for accepting to participate in the International Day of Yoga in Mysuru this year, Mr. Bommai said the Prime Minister wanted to attend the Yoga Day event earlier but could not for various reasons. “When he was approached this year, Mr. Modi said he would come to Mysuru and take part in Yoga Day even though it had been raining. This is the love what Mr. Modi has for Mysuru.”

Tourist circuit

Announcing that a tourist circuit will be launched for Mysuru this year, Mr. Bommai said Mysuru is on the path of development as railway projects have been launched, the airport expansion is happening and the public healthcare infrastructure is being upgraded. Hostels are being built for 1,000-plus SC/ST and OBC students. A working women’s hostel is also coming up now.

“Mysuru is a knowledge hub and the government is committed to establish knowledge-based industries in Mysuru,” he said.