‘Double engine’ government ensured more funds for State: Bommai

March 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the ‘double engine’ government had ensured more funds for the development of Karnataka and it was five times more than what was released during the previous UPA regime.

Addressing a large crowd at the BJP’s ‘Mahasangam’ rally in Davangere, which marked the conclusion of the Vijaya Sankalp Yatra on Saturday, Mr. Bommai said that under the ‘double engine’ government 6,000 km of national highways were being developed at a cost of ₹64,000 crore.

“This year, ₹7,351 crore has been allocated to railway projects in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special love towards Karnataka. For the first time in history, ₹5,300 crore has been announced for irrigation project (Upper Bhadra),” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that under the ‘double engine’ government, the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project had gained momentum. Already tenders had been floated and under the BJP rule, the project would be completed, he said.

Praising Mr. Modi as the greatest leader the country had, he said that Opposition leaders, like Rahul Gandhi, were bent on defaming Mr. Modi and Indian democracy abroad.

“The people should decide whether they need leaders who defame the country to rule them,” he said.

He termed the mammoth crowd at ‘Mahasangam’ as the indication of the BJP’s victory in the forthcoming elections.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the event was not conclusion of the yatra but the beginning of the victory celebrations for the BJP in the coming elections.

Praising Mr. Modi and Mr. Bommai, he said that just like Mr. Modi never took rest even for a day after becoming the Prime Minister, the party workers should not rest for the next two months to bring the party back to power by the message on the achievements and the contributions of the ‘double engine’ government to the people.

He also called on party workers to involve their family members, including children, to canvas for the BJP.

Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to be fooled by the guarantee cards of the Congress and sought to know what the Congress had done in the last seven decades.