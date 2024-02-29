Double Decker Uday Express now to run all seven days a week

February 29, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Belagavi

Southern Railway has notified the increase in frequency of Train Nos 22665/22666 KSR Bengaluru-Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru Uday Express from six days a week to daily service, with effect from March 5. Currently, the Double Decker Uday Express operates on a six-day-a-week schedule, excluding Wednesdays. There will be no change in the coach composition, timings and stoppages of these trains.

East Central Railway has notified the regulation / diversion of the following trains due to safety related works between Nazirganj and Ujiarpur and Samastipur.

Train No 12578 Mysauru-Darbhanga Bagmati Weekly Superfast Express journey commencing on Friday will be regulated for 75 minutes.

Train No 15227 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Muzaffarpur Express journey commencing on March 7 will be diverted to run via Khagaria, Singhiaghat and Samastipur stations, skipping stoppages at Begusarai and Barauni.

Coach augmentation

South Western Railway has decided to augment two additional general second class coaches for the following trains to clear the wait list passengers: Train No 17391 KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will be temporarily augmented with two additional general second class coaches up to March 7.

Train No 17392 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express will be temporarily augmented with two additional general second class coaches up to March 4.

Train No 06243 KSR Bengaluru-Hosapete Daily Passenger Special will be augmented with two additional general second class coaches from March 1 to 5.

Train No 06244 Hosapete-KSR Bengaluru Daily Passenger Special will be temporarily augmented with two additional general second class coaches from March 2 to 6.

Train No 06245 Hosapete-Harihar Daily Passenger Special will be temporarily augmented with two additional general second class coaches from March 1 to 5.

Train No 06246 Harihar-Hosapete Daily Passenger Special will be temporarily augmented with two additional general second class coaches from March 2 to 6.

Train No 06545 Yesvantpur-Vijayapura Daily Express Special will be temporarily augmented with two additional general second class coaches up to March 5.

Train No 06546 Vijayapura-Yesvantpur Daily Express Special will be temporarily augmented with two additional general second class coaches from March 1 to 6.

East Coast Railway has notified temporary augmentation of one additional AC three-tier coach for the following trains on nominated days to clear the extra rush of passengers: Train No 12845 Bhubaneswar-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express will be temporarily augmented with one additional AC three-tier coach from March 3 to 31.

Train No 12846 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Weekly Express will be temporarily augmented with one additional AC three-tier coach from March 4 to April 1.

North Western Railway has notified temporary augmentation of one additional AC three-tier coach for the following trains on nominated days to clear the extra rush of passengers: Train No 14806 Barmer-Yesvantpur Weekly AC Express will be temporarily augmented with one additional AC three-tier coach from March 7 to 28.

Train No 14805 Yesvantpur-Barmer Weekly AC Express will be temporarily augmented with one additional AC three-tier coach from March 11 to April 1. This additional coach will provide more accommodation for passengers during the specified period.

LHB rakes

South Western Railway has decided to convert one rake of train nos 17315/17316 Vasco-da-Gama-Velankanni-Vasco-da-Gama Weekly Express from conventional to Linke-Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes. This conversion is scheduled to take effect on March 4, with train leaving Vasco-da-Gama and from March 5 with train leaving Velankanni. The revised composition of the LHB rake for the 20 coaches will be as follows: AC two-tier one, AC three-tier three, AC three-tier economy class three, sleeper class eight, general second class three and two Luggage-cum-Brake vans with generator cars, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway Manjunath Kanamadi.

