Double Decker buses to be back on Bengaluru’s roads

September 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a move that is sure to evoke nostalgia among Bengalureans, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) plans to reintroduce double-decker buses on the city’s streets. The BMTC has begun the process of calling tenders for the procurement of 10 double-decker buses.

The decision to start running double-decker buses comes after over two decades, as the iconic buses were last seen on the city roads back in 1997. However, there will be a notable alteration in the operational routes of these buses. Given the increased traffic and limited road infrastructure in the city, the double-decker buses will be exclusively deployed on the Outer Ring Roads(ORR).

Tenders in 15 days

“We are in the process of calling tenders to procure ten double-decker buses in another 15 days. These buses will be run on routes that are safe for the bus and passengers, especially on ORR. This is to ensure a smoother and safer commute for passengers, avoiding congested city areas where manoeuvring these larger vehicles might pose challenges,” a senior BMTC official told The Hindu.

In recent years, BMTC has been considering the reintroduction of double-decker buses – a familiar sight in the city during the 1970s and 1980s. These buses were once a popular choice for commuters heading to prominent areas like M.G. Road, Shivajinagar, City Market, and Jayanagar. Unfortunately, due to their cumbersome nature on the city’s roads, they were gradually phased out of the BMTC fleet. The lone bus that remained on the fleet and was also phased out in 2014 because of waning interest.

Why they were discontinued

“The main reason to phase out double-decker buses was the road condition and that these buses were not profitable since they were not fuel efficient. However, BMTC had been thinking many times to reintroduce them. However, there were no manufacturers making these buses,” a retired chief engineer of BMTC said. Earlier the BJP-led state government had also prepared a tender in January 2023, which the incumbent government has scrapped and directed BMTC to issue a fresh tender.

“The Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and the National Clean Air Programme will contribute ₹10 crore each and the rest will be funded by the BMTC. Now there is only one manufacturer of these buses and already new double-decker buses have been on the road in Hyderabad and Mumbai,” Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said.

