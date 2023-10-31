DoT awards comprehensive 5G lab to MIT Manipal

October 31, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) is awarded a comprehensive 5G lab, one of the 100 such labs being jointly planned by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) involving reputed educational institutions across the country.

The formal inauguration of the 100 5G labs programme took place at Indian Mobile Congress-2023 that concluded on Oct 29 in New Delhi.

The 5G lab, would comprise state-of-the-art equipment like 5G Stand Alone infrastructure, 5G SIMs, Dongles, IoT Gateway, Router, and an Application Server.

MIT, under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, has been chosen by DoT and COAI as one of the recipients of it’s “100 5G labs Initiative’, said an MIT statement.

MIT Manipal has established itself as a premierub for technological development with this recognition, positioning the institute at the vanguard of India’s digital revolution in telecommunications, and the proposed 5G lab will empower MIT to contribute significantly to the nation’s 5G readiness, as per the communique.

“This initiative marks a crucial step forward in India’s journey towards embracing 5G technology, unlocking new horizons of innovation and growth across various sectors “ MIT further said.

Commander (Dr) Anil Rana, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology said, “We are immensely proud to be selected for the ‘100 5G labs Initiative’ by the Department of Telecommunications. This is a monumental milestone for MIT Manipal, and it underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in education and research.’‘

With the establishment of the 5G lab, MIT Manipal was set to play a pivotal role in India’s digital transformation, paving the way for breakthroughs in telecommunications and beyond, he added.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said the 5G Lab award was a testament to the institute’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

The ownership of lab assets will remain with MIT Manual,, both during and after the completion of the project, ensuring long-term benefits and sustained innovation.