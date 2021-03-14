Doranahalli almost returns to normal

Doranahalli village in Shahpur taluk of Yadgir district almost returned to normality on Sunday. Most of the shops were opene but people did not gather much owing to the prohibition imposed under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code on Thursday midnight.
Violence erupted in the village on Thursday night after a youth allegedly insulted ‘Shivalinga’ and also posted a photo on social media.
It may be recalled that there was a clash between groups of residents and at least three police personnel on duty were injured in a stone-pelting incident.
Following this, tahsildar of Shahpur Jagannath Reddy imposed the prohibition and ordered the suspension of the annual fair and rathotsava of Sri Mahanteshwar Temple, which was scheduled on March 12 and 13.
Now, adequate police have been deployed on bandobust. The police removed stalls erected near the temple for the annual fair.
The police said that they are searching for more persons involved in the incident and three persons, including the youth, have been arrested so far.
Mr. Reddy told The Hindu that there will be no restrictions for the weekly market on Monday.
