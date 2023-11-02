HamberMenu
Doors of historic Hasanamba Temple open as Hasanamba festival begins

The temple is opened to devotees only during this time of the year for the festival, around 1,200 policemen have been deployed

November 02, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The doors of historic Hasanamba Temple were opened in Hassan on November 2, 2023.

| Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

The doors of the historic Hasanamba Temple in Hassan were opened around 12 p.m. on November 2, 2023, to mark the inauguration of the Hasanamba festival.

The temple is opened to devotees only during this festival of the year. Thousands of people from different parts of the State visit the temple to get a ‘darshana’ of the deity during the festival.

 

| Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

The doors were opened in the presence of Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, legislators, and senior officers of the Hassan district administration. Hassan district administration has made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Around 1,200 policemen have been deployed for the event.

The temple will be closed on November 15.

The doors of the Hasanamba Temple were opened on November 2 in the presence of elected representatives, seers and officers.

| Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

