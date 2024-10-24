Doors of Hasanamba Temple opened to mark beginning of Hasanamba Festival in Hassan

The doors of historical Hasanamba Temple in Hassan were opened on Thursday to mark the inauguration of the annual Hasanamba Festival. The temple, managed by the Muzrai Department, is opened for devotees only during the festival.

The doors were opened after rituals around 12.10 p.m. in the presence of Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, Lok Sabha member Shreyas M. Patel, legislators, officers and seers of different mutts. The devotees are allowed to have darshana of deity up to November 2, when the doors will be closed.

Mr. Rajanna, who is also Minister in charge of Hassan district, said that the festival had begun after following the conventional rituals. Hassan district administration had made arrangements for the festival. “Last year, 14.40 lakh people visited the temple during the festival. This time, we are expecting nearly 20 lakh devotees. The officers have made all arrangements for the convenience of the devotees,” he stated.

The administration had invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to visit the temple during the festival. “Many important personalities from the State and outside are expected to visit the temple. Besides that, devotees from different parts of the state will visit the temple. The administration has put up lights to illuminate main streets. We have introduced activities to engage tourists as well,” he said.

Niramalanandanath Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Siddalinga Swamy of Siddaganga Mutt, Shambhunath Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Hassan, Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop, Hassan CMC president M. Chandre Gowda, Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha, and others were present.

