Doors of temple closed to mark end of Hasanamba festival

Doors of Hasanamba temple in Hassan were opened on October 28, 2021 to mark the inauguration of the Hasanamba festival.

Hassan

06 November 2021 15:01 IST

The festival had begun on October 28

Doors of Hasanamba temple in Hassan were closed in the presence of elected representatives and senior officers on November 6. This marks the conclusion of the Hasanamba festival that began on October 28. The temple is opened for devotees only during this annual festival.

According to rough estimates by the district administration, around four lakh people visited the temple during the festival. These included Ministers, legislators, judges, senior officials and people from distant places.

The administration had made arrangements for devotees, who stood in long queues for a darshan of the deity.

Excise Minister K.Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in charge of the district, MLA Preetham Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda were present when the doors were closed following the traditional rituals.