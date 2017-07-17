Door-to-door TB detection drive begins in 11 districts

Although the Union Health Ministry’s revised estimates put the incidence of Tuberculosis (TB) in India at 217 cases per 1,00,000 population in 2015, Karnataka is struggling to detect 101 cases per 1,00,000 population a year.

This shows that the State has a long way to go in identifying TB cases, which according to sources, are either going undiagnosed, unreached, or are being treated by private doctors without notifying. In 2016, only 60,000 new cases were notified in the State.

Determined to eliminate TB by 2025, a goal set under the national strategic plan formulated by the Central Tuberculosis Division, Karnataka on Monday started the second phase of active case finding (ACF) campaign to detect TB in high-priority and vulnerable areas of 11 districts. The aim is to fight the bacteria by better detection, treatment and prevention.

State Joint Director (TB) R. Raghunandan told The Hindu that the challenge was to ensure that all cases are detected and treated. “Although TB became a notifiable disease in 2012, not all private practitioners are reporting the cases to the Health Department. Through the ACF campaign, we are stepping up awareness and reaching out to areas that have not been mapped so far,” he said.

In India, ACF activity initially started in 50 districts in phase-1 from January 16 to 31 this year. Phase-2 that began on Monday will go on till July 3. The third phase will take off from December 4 to 18. During the first round, Bengaluru city, urban and rural districts were covered. The second phase covers the 11 districts of Bagalkot, BBMP, Bengaluru rural, Bengaluru urban, Belagavi, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ramanagaram, and Vijayapura.

While residents of slums, prisons, old-age homes, and orphanages, and construction site workers will be covered in urban areas, difficult-to-reach villages, mine workers, stonecrushers, population with high malnutrition, and unorganised labourers will be checked in rural areas. “We will also reach out to tribal school hostels, villages seeking care from traditional healers, population known to drink raw milk and eat uncooked meat and those who live in poorly-ventilated huts,” Dr. Raghunandan said.

Teams of two will conduct door-to-door surveys in the areas. Persons showing symptoms will be sent for sputum examination and chest X-ray. If they test positive, they will be registered under NIKSHAY (Health Ministry’s registry). This is to keep track of patients from diagnosis to treatment outcome, and to monitor them for six months, he added.