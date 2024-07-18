Door-to-door survey of out-of-school children to be held using mobile app

As per the order of the High Court of Karnataka, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has taken steps to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify out-of-school children using a mobile app.

The Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services has developed a mobile application for the survey to identify out-of-school children in the age group of six to 18.

The survey will be conducted in each gram panchayat and women from self-help groups will be appointed as enumerators. The Commissioner of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department said the survey should be completed by July 31.

The survey will be held under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner and the chief executive officer of the zilla panchayat of every district. Gram panchayats should identify at least two women with SSLC pass and having smartphones as enumerators for every 300 households for the survey.

