ADVERTISEMENT

Door-to-door survey of out-of-school children to be held using mobile app

Published - July 18, 2024 11:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As per the order of the High Court of Karnataka, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has taken steps to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify out-of-school children using a mobile app.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services has developed a mobile application for the survey to identify out-of-school children in the age group of six to 18.

The survey will be conducted in each gram panchayat and women from self-help groups will be appointed as enumerators. The Commissioner of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department said the survey should be completed by July 31.

The survey will be held under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner and the chief executive officer of the zilla panchayat of every district. Gram panchayats should identify at least two women with SSLC pass and having smartphones as enumerators for every 300 households for the survey.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / school

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US