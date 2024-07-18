GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Door-to-door survey of out-of-school children to be held using mobile app

Published - July 18, 2024 11:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As per the order of the High Court of Karnataka, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has taken steps to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify out-of-school children using a mobile app.

The Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services has developed a mobile application for the survey to identify out-of-school children in the age group of six to 18.

The survey will be conducted in each gram panchayat and women from self-help groups will be appointed as enumerators. The Commissioner of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department said the survey should be completed by July 31.

The survey will be held under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner and the chief executive officer of the zilla panchayat of every district. Gram panchayats should identify at least two women with SSLC pass and having smartphones as enumerators for every 300 households for the survey.

Related Topics

Karnataka / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.