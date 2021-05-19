Door-to-door survey begins in 65 wards of Mysuru

MYSURU

19 May 2021

Aim is to identify people with COVID-19 symptoms and treat them early using initiatives such as COVID-19 Mitras

For early identification of COVID-19 infections, an extensive door-to-door survey was launched across 65 wards of Mysuru city on Wednesday.

With Mysuru reporting the State’s highest test positivity rate and rising cases continuing to bother the authorities, the Mysuru City Corporation has now resolved to screen people in every household coming under its limits in a bid to identify symptoms and treat them early, giving no scope for hospitalisation.

The ASHAs of the Health Department had been roped in for the task and the MCC hopes to cover all households in 65 wards in the next 15-20 days.

The survey was launched in Ward Number 36 represented by Mayor Rukmini Made Gowda and Ward Number 10 represented by Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig. MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag and health officials were present during the launch.

Each ward has a screening team of 10 members, including two ASHAs and volunteers. The MCC is planning to increase the strength of the team to complete the task at the earliest.

Ms. Nag told The Hindu that the first five days are crucial for treating the infection and the ongoing effort is to identify people having symptoms, for early intervention. Many people are asymptomatic but they do not come for testing. Such people could be spreading the infection.

The teams use thermal scanners and oximeters to check the health status of the people and record them. In case of any abnormality, the cases are referred to the nearest COVID-19 Mitras or the health centres for intervention, including Rapid Antigen Test. Triaging is done by the COVID-19 Mitras in case they test positive, and home isolation kits are supplied to such persons. If required, the infected are moved to the COVID-19 Care Centres.

She said all precautions had been taken by the screening teams and the people are screened outside their homes.

The Commissioner said the MCC has sourced isolation kits through CSR grants and medicines for five days are included in the kits. The early identification and treatment will save patients from developing complications at a later stage, she added.