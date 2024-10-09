Don’t waste time in the golden hour, doctor appeals to people

Emergency health care and essential surgery for patients during the golden hour can save their life. But most of the emergency patients will be unable to reach hospitals due to non-availability of immediate shifting methods or they will not have enough time to get treatment even after reaching hospitals within the golden hour for various reasons, according to Chief Surgeon of VBR Hospital in Yadgir Amogh Siddeshwar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Siddeshwar has laid stress on using the golden hour to the maximum benefit in emergency cases.

Dr. Siddeshwar said that he saved three lives in emergency cases in the recent past by providing necessary and immediate medical treatment to patients brought to the hospital without wasting valuable time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We handled three emergency patients who were rushed to the hospital with different health issues. In the first incident, the patient received serious injuries in the nervous system which connects to the spine. In the other incident, a patient was brought after he consumed excess sleeping pills beyond the advised limit. While the third one was a farmer who was brought after he was affected by pesticides when spraying them on crops,” Dr. Siddeshwar told The Hindu.

Intensive Care Unit

Meanwhile, a Chennai-based health care private limited, CIPACA, has established a fully scientific and moderated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the hospital, ensuring treatment and medical service at an affordable price.

“Emergency patients who may be in life-and-death situations will be treated at the ICU where surgeries can also be carried out round the clock based on the patient’s health condition. The condition of the three patients that we treated here was extremely critical when they were brought in. They were cured within a short period of time,” Dr. Siddeshwar explained.

With a humble intention to provide emergency and quality treatment in a backward district like Yadgir “we are collecting a nominal fee from ICU patients when compared to other hospitals and we will continue to do the same,” he said.

The hospital has prioritised patients in snake-bite incidents, pregnant women and critically injured people in accidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.