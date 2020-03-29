Don’t venture out unnecessarily, says Eshwarappa

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has asked the district administration to put in place necessary preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

He was speaking at a meeting here on Saturday to review the enforcement of lockdown.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that as social distancing is necessary to tackle the outbreak, the public should avoid unnecessarily venturing out of their houses during the lockdown period.

The Shivamogga City Corporation has been directed to maintain cleanliness at public places and to spray disinfectants regularly, he said.

Araga Jnanendra, Tirthahalli MLA, expressed displeasure that liquor was being sold in an unauthorised manner at grocery shops in rural areas of Tirthahalli taluk during the lockdown. Responding to this, Mr. Eshwarappa asked the officials of Police and Excise departments to take measures to prevent the illegal sale of liquor.

Referring to the disruption in power supply in Shivamogga and Hosanagar taluks from past few days, B.Y. Raghavendra, MP said that the officials concerned have been directed to resolve the problem in an expedited manner.

Mr. Eshwarappa also visited few areas in Shivamogga.

At Gandhi Bazaar, he requested the owners of the outlets selling non-essential commodities to close their shops and cooperate with the district administration to implement the lockdown order. He interacted with the wholesale vendors at the vegetable market of Agriculture Produces Marketing Committee at Vinobha Nagar and took information at the Indira Canteen nearby on the food served there.

However, the presence of large number of supporters of Mr. Eshwarappa during these visits has drawn flak.

An official from Department of Health and Family Welfare said that, when the authorities were striving to create awareness among the people on the need to maintain social distancing, the movement of large number of people with Mr. Eshwarappa sends a wrong message.