Don’t take selfies near lights: Minister

In view of an incident of short circuit reported on JLB Road here on Sunday night, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar has asked the public to be careful while watching the Dasara illumination, especially in view of rains being recorded here since the last two days.

The short-circuit in one of the illuminated areas (serial lights) on the road prompted the Minister to make an appeal to the public against going closer to the lights for selfies amidst the rains.

In a statement here, the Minister said the illumination has been done to enliven the festive spirit though the celebrations have been kept simple in view of pandemic. “Watch the illumination from a distance and don’t touch the lights. Please avoid taking selfies getting close to the lights,” he pleaded.