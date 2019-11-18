Don’t study for the sake of employment, students told

With the country still harbouring the mindset of studying for the sake of securing a job, India may not be able to surpass Israel that has 11 universities for science, even though we have over a thousand, said G.D. Khedkar, director, Paul Hebert Centre for DNA Bar-coding and Biodiversity Studies of Dr. BAM University, Aurangabad.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of DST- Inspire Internship Science Camp 2019 organised by the Department of Microbiology with the sponsorship of Department of Science and Technology at Pilikula here recently. Mr. Khedkar said the government wanted to provide an opportunity for skilled scientists of the country. Inspire is not a single program.

Changes in teaching

In his inaugural address, Pilikula Regional Science Centre Director K.V. Rao stressed upon expected changes in science teaching and called upon students to think out of the box.

Presiding over the event, University College principal M.A. Uday Kumar said students can always reach their objective by helping themselves and with commitment. “Learning is more important than studying. Enjoy each minute of life. Don’t suffer in education,” he added.

The camp that will continue till November 18 is being attended by over 200 students from various educational institutions.