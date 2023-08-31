Don’t spoil your future by giving power to ‘anti-constitutionalists’, says Siddaramaiah

August 31, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged Dalit and backward-class communities not to spoil the future their children by giving power to “anti-constitutionalists.”

“The anti-constitutional policy of divide and rule must be properly understood,” he said, speaking on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraja Urs organised by Karnataka State Dalita Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) in Bengaluru.

“If Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had not been the Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, our country would not have had such a meaningful constitution. Devaraja Urs worked hard to effectively implement the wishes of Ambedkar and the Constitution through his policies as the Chief Minister. Thus, he implemented social justice programmes which were not implemented by any of the previous chief ministers,” he said.

Policies of Urs

The Chief Minister claimed that the BJP was reversing Devaraja Urs’s “land to the tiller” law by following the policy of “land to the rich.” The backward classes did not get reservation until Devaraja Urs implemented the Havanur Commission Report, for which he faced great opposition, he added. The Dalit-Shudra communities should have a clear understanding as to in whose hands the power should be given to, he added.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that saffron party was telling lies that Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) money was being “misused” for five guarantee schemes, which are empowering the lives of poor and middle class. “Don’t believe it, look at the documents and teach the BJP a lesson,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.