HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t spoil your future by giving power to ‘anti-constitutionalists’, says Siddaramaiah

August 31, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged Dalit and backward-class communities not to spoil the future their children by giving power to “anti-constitutionalists.”

“The anti-constitutional policy of divide and rule must be properly understood,” he said, speaking on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraja Urs organised by Karnataka State Dalita Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) in Bengaluru.

“If Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had not been the Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, our country would not have had such a meaningful constitution. Devaraja Urs worked hard to effectively implement the wishes of Ambedkar and the Constitution through his policies as the Chief Minister. Thus, he implemented social justice programmes which were not implemented by any of the previous chief ministers,” he said.

Policies of Urs

The Chief Minister claimed that the BJP was reversing Devaraja Urs’s “land to the tiller” law by following the policy of “land to the rich.” The backward classes did not get reservation until Devaraja Urs implemented the Havanur Commission Report, for which he faced great opposition, he added. The Dalit-Shudra communities should have a clear understanding as to in whose hands the power should be given to, he added.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that saffron party was telling lies that Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) money was being “misused” for five guarantee schemes, which are empowering the lives of poor and middle class. “Don’t believe it, look at the documents and teach the BJP a lesson,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.