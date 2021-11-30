Don’t shift graveyard, urge Mummigatti residents

HUBBALLI

30 November 2021 20:36 IST

Residents of Mummigatti village located on the outskirts of Dharwad have taken exception to the move to shift the existing graveyard in the village and urged the district administration to allow them to continue to use it.

The residents of the village led by gram panchayat members met the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad on Tuesday and urged him to revoke the decision to shift the graveyard.

Apprising the Deputy Commissioner of the issue, they said that six acres earmarked for the graveyard on Survey No 4 in the village was allotted several decades ago. However, now a man claiming to be the owner of the land had objected to it following which the district administration had passed an order on shifting the graveyard from Survey No 4 to Survey No 55, they said.

They pointed out that the 2.2 acre land on Survey No 55 identified for shifting the graveyard is located six kilometres away from Mummigatti village and the residents of the village would have to walk six kilometres to perform the last rites.

They urged the Deputy Commissioner to look into the issue and pass a suitable order to enable the residents to continue using the existing graveyard. They submitted a memorandum.