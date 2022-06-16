Don’t send names of women table tennis team for Commonwealth Games now, HC tells TTFI

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) not to send the list of national women table tennis team to represent the country in the Commonwealth Games-2022, to be held at Birmingham in the United Kingdom from July 28 to August 8, till the next date of hearing on a petition filed by a woman TT player.

A Division Bench comprising Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar and Justice C.M. Poonacha issued the interim directions on a petition filed by 21-year-old tennis player Archana Girish Kamath, who has already represented India in many international tournaments.

Ms. Kamath questioned her exclusion from the list of players selected by the TTFI even though her name was in the list, which was submitted before the Sports Authority of India during May last week after being chosen by the selection committee.

It was pointed out in the petition that the selection committee on May 31 had also announced a five-member women TT team, including the petitioner, for the CWG-22 and this news was widely published in the media. Also the TTFI had sent various communications to her for making preparations, including for travel to U.K., it was claimed in the petition.

However, to the shock of the petitioner, her name was not found in the minutes of meeting published by the TTFI on its website on June 6 and the name of another player was found in her place, it was alleged in the petition.

It has been contended that she was left out citing the selection criteria, which was followed even after terming it as ‘flawed’ one by the TTFI itself. Also, the TTFI has failed to act upon the recommendation of the selection committee comprising of experts, it has been claimed in the petition.