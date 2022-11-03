Don’t seek share from our meal, says Ismail Tamatgar

The Congress leader said that the Muslims had been supporting the movement by Lingayat Panchamasalis seeking 2A reservation. However, some leaders spearheading the reservation movement had unnecessarily dragged the Muslim community into it

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 03, 2022 20:45 IST

Taking strong exception to a demand by few BJP leaders on withdrawal of reservation facilities to Muslims under Other Backward Classes category, Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar has asked them not to seek a share in from their meal.

Addressing press persons in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Tamatgar said that the community and Anjuman-E-Islam, a representative body of the Muslims strongly condemned such statements.

He said that BJP MLAs Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad had talked about ending reservation for Muslims under OBC category and giving the same to Lingayat Panchamasalis, which was unwarranted. “Do not seek meal from our plate, order your own meal,” he said.

Continuation of any such remarks by the BJP leaders on the reservation issue would result in suitable reaction by the community against those leaders, he said.

To a query, Mr. Ismail Tamatgar said that he was strong contender for Congress ticket for Dharwad (71) constituency and would file application to KPCC on Friday. On former minister Vinay Kulkarni’s plan to recontest from Dharwad, he said that Mr. Kulkarni had other options and he could win from wherever he contested. “He should vacate the seat for me to contest,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that the Congress would field him from Dharwad under minority quota .

