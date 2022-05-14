Don’t resign, face problems courageously: Congress to Ravindranath

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan advised IPS officer Ravindranath against resigning from his post.

Fielding queries from reporters here on Friday, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said it has now come to light that the IPS officer was allegedly harassed on account of the action he had taken against persons involved in obtaining fake caste certificates.

“I urge Mr. Ravindranath to face these issues with courage. Resignation will not solve the problems”, he said before claiming that he will personally talk to the IPS officer over phone and counsel him against submitting his resignation.

He said the Government should act against the persons involved in obtaining fake caste certificates and alleged that BJP leader M.P. Renukacharya, his brother and daughter had allegedly obtained them.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan accused the BJP Government in the State of instigating Hindutva organisations to create disharmony in the society to cover their corruption.

Referring to the recently launched campaign to sing bhajans in temples, Mr. Dhruvanarayan wondered why they were not doing so earlier. He said it was wrong to interfere in the religious practices of other faiths. “These practices were going on for several years now. People of all religions in the country were living harmoniously”, he said.

He lamented that the efforts were now being made to disturb the peace in the society to cover up the misdeeds and corruption of the BJP Government.

With regard to the investigation into the PSI scam, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said their party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already made a demand for a judicial probe by a High Court judge.

Pointing to reports in the media about the involvement of a Minister’s relative and a former Minister’s son in the scam, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said the CID, which is presently probing the racket and functioned under the State Government, was only arresting a few low-level officials. A comprehensive inquiry was needed to identify the real culprits in the scam, he said and sought a judicial probe. Either a judicial probe should be conducted or the inquiry should be handed over to the CBI, he said.