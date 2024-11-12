Don’t reduce quantum of advance, Minister Shivanand Patil tells NABARD

Minister for Textiles, Sugar, Sugarcane Development and Agricultural Marketing Shivanand Patil has said that reduction in quantum of advance with interest subsidy by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) would adversely affect the farm sector and has demanded that it should not be reduced.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said that of the 63 lakh farmers in the State, around 30 lakh were dependent on District Central Cooperative (DCC) banks. “If NABARD reduced the amount of advances with subsidy interest, it will automatically reduce the loan extending capacity of DCC Banks, which will affect the growth of farm sector,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that DCC Banks extended crop loans to the farmers by utilising the advances under interest subsidy. Only few DCC Banks in the State were financially strong and other DCC Banks were dependent on NABARD for extending farm loans. Any reduction in advances by NABARD would affect the loan extending capacity of the DCC Banks to the farmers, he said.

The Minister said that around 35 lakh farmers were still dependent on commercial banks, but the government’s objective was to provide farm loans to all farmers from cooperative banks. But now with NABARD reducing the quantum of advances would affect the plan, he said.

Mr. Patil said that NABARD had been reducing the quantum of advances with interest subsidy on a regular basis. Especially after the BJP came to power in the Centre, the problem had aggravated and the percentage of advances had come down from 40% to 20% now. If the Union government was really concerned about farm sector, the advances should not be reduced, he said.

He also expressed displeasure over the cooperative ministry newly established by the Centre and said that the new Ministry had not benefitted any State.

At a time when, the farmers were in need of financial assistance through farm loan for taking up farm activities, reduction in the quantum of advances would adversely affect all, he said.

Mr. Patil said that there was need for taking a delegation to the Centre from Southern States to highlight the issue and he would raise the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.