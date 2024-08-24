Don’t put off local body polls, AAP urges govt.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said the prevailing deferment of elections to local bodies in Karnataka has harmed the idea of decentralisation of power and also curbed the principles of democracy. The elections have been postponed for the last three-four years, depriving decentralised power to the people, it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

APP Karnataka president ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru told reporters in Mysuru that no voices had been raised over disregarding the decentralisation of power with the regular deferment of elections, including the elections to BBMP in Bengaluru.

While urging the State government not to defer the polls any more and take steps for conducting the elections at the earliest, respecting the principles of democracy and without going into the winning or losing prospects, Mr. Chandru said the elections are the right of the people and the government must not simply put on hold elections. Announce the reservation of seats and hold the elections, he urged.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Mysuru district alone, there are 160 Taluk Panchayat seats, 46 Zilla Panchayat seats and 65 CMC seats and these seats have to go for elections in nine taluks, he added.

Mr Chandru said the AAP is gearing up for the local body polls and added that it was establishing a unit of the party in every taluk. “We have started preparations for the polls and our candidates are ready to fight the elections in the State.”

With no announcement of the reservation of seats, the party has to prepare at least four to five candidates for each seat and accordingly put them in the poll fray (after the elections are announced) based on the reservation of the seats, he suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging the people to consider AAP as an alternative to other parties, he said the change that the party has brought in Delhi and Punjab can also be brought in Karnataka if the party gets an opportunity here.

People are fed up with the present politics and no party has been able to develop a good opinion among the public. The scams and financial irregularities and politicians accusing each other are in the news, ignoring the issues that really concern the people. There is no talk of development and the leaders are engaged in wordy duels, disregarding the people’s aspirations, he stated.

AAP National Joint cretary Prithvi Reddy and other leaders of the party were present .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.