Don’t publish or telecast photos if social distancing norms are violated, media told

Mysuru

04 November 2020 18:26 IST

Police concern over flouting of rules at big gatherings

Issuing a note of caution against normalising violations of COVID-19 safety guidelines, the Mysuru City Police has urged the media to desist from publishing and telecasting photographs and videos of meetings, functions, religious and social gatherings, besides protests and demonstrations, where rules on social distancing and wearing of masks had been given the go-by.

Not just the general public, even people’s representatives, political leaders and government officials have been found publicly violating the COVID-19 safety guidelines on social distancing and wearing of masks at various functions, meetings, protests and other gatherings, regretted City Police Commissioner Chandragupta.

The publication or telecast of such photographs or videos will send a wrong signal to the general public, he said.

Hence, the City police has decided to prohibit taking such photographs or videos and publish or telecast them, Mr. Chandragupta said in a note issued to the media in Mysuru.

At many meetings and functions, people’s representatives, political leaders and officials gather in close proximity while photographers and videographers nudge them to come closer to each other to ensure that all of them are accommodated in the same frame, throwing the COVID-19 safety regulations to the wind. “Such photos and videos are appearing in the media regularly”, Mr. Chandragupta lamented.

He appealed to the photographers and videographers to refuse to take pictures and videos if their subjects do not follow the rules on social distancing and wearing of masks.

The police had also pointed out that several people at functions and events, even if they are wearing masks, would have adjusted them in such a manner that their mouths and noses are exposed particularly while they are talking. Such lax behaviour has the potential to transmit COVID-19 from one person to another, Mr. Chandragupta warned.

If the COVID-19 safety guidelines are found violated at mass gatherings and programmes, information can be passed on to the COVID-19 control room on Ph. No. 1077, 0821-2423800, 0821-2957711, 0821-2957811 or police control room number 100 or 0821-2418339.