Karnataka

Don’t project me as next CM: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday warned party MLAs not to project him as the chief ministerial face for the 2023 Assembly elections. This comes amid widening fissures within the party on the issue that has triggered one-upmanship between him and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement came after a growing number of MLAs openly favoured him as the chief ministerial face, despite diktat from the high command against it.

This had irked Mr. Shivakumar, who recently visited central leaders in Delhi. Mr. Shivakumar had even asked Mr. Siddaramaiah to rein in MLAs projecting him as the next Chief Minister.

“I have never said that I will become the Chief Minister. I request MLAs not to make statements projecting me as the next Chief Minister,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.


