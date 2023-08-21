Don’t politicise Cauvery issue, says HC Mahadevappa

August 21, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa said there is no need for politicising Cauvery issue.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, called upon the opposition parties to eschew politics over Cauvery issue.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a dispute over sharing Cauvery waters for centuries. But, both the States have now committed to abide by the directions of the Tribunal and the Supreme court, he said.

Whenever a distress situation arises, Mr. Mahadevappa said both States should share the distress. When the availability of water is less and reservoirs do not have sufficient water, the State government will protect the interests of our farmers. “We have to protect the interests of our farmers and share the distress”, he said while calling upon opposition parties to abstain from playing politics over Cauvery issue.

Meanwhile, former Minister Tanveer Sait, who was also accompanying Mr. Mahadevappa, said “It is not that water is being released only during the tenure of our government. Water had been released during the tenure of all governments.”

Karnataka had released water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the directions of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), and it was the duty of all Governments to abide by the directions of the Authority with regard to sharing of Cauvery waters, he said.

The State government had convened an all-party meeting on August 23 and the future course of action will be decided at the meeting, he said.