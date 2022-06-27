Don’t panic over recent tremors in Kodagu: Minister

Minister in-charge of Kodagu district B.C. Nagesh on Monday said there was no need to panic over mild tremors that were experienced in parts of Kodagu and Hassan districts recently and added that there had been no reports of cracks developing on the earth’s surface in Kodagu due to the tremors.

Speaking after chairing a meeting convened to discuss the preparedness for monsoon, in Madikeri, he said tremors had been recorded in 2018 in Kodagu with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale. Subsequently, in the same year, Kodagu witnessed heavy rains, floods, and landslides. However, since the extent of rainfall this year was low in the district, there was no need to panic following tremors in some parts of the district, the Minister said.

He told the officials to establish shelters for the rain-affected in case heavy rains affects life in the district.

He said houses had been allotted to those who lost their dwellings in 2018 rains and floods. The remaining victims would also be getting houses soon.

Ananya Vasudeva from the District Disaster Management Cell said landslides occurred in 2018 as cracks in the earth’s surface had developed at some places due to tremors felt in the same year in Kodagu. Tremors were felt on July 9 in 2018 with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale at Sampaje hobli limits. In August the same year, Kodagu witnessed heavy rains and the cracks were blamed for the landslides, the meeting was told.

Mild tremors were felt in and around Karike, a couple of villages in Somwarpet and Madikeri but no reports of cracks had been reported, the official told the meeting.