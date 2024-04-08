Don’t miss to vote, celebrate polls as festival of democracy: Mysuru DC

April 08, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency K.V. Rajendra on Monday called upon the people to make the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on April 26 in Mysuru a success by casting their votes in large numbers, and thereby celebrating the festival of democracy by not missing to exercise their franchise.

Elections are like a festival of democracy. Everyone has to vote for the right candidate without seeing his or her caste, creed, and religion. The voters should not be influenced by anybody. The educated voters must encourage their families and others in their neighborhood to cast their vote. They must encourage the voters to ethical voting, Mr. Rajendra said while addressing a gathering.

Speaking after inaugurating “Choonavana Habba” or Election Habba-2024 ahead of the elections in Mysuru on April 26, organised as part of SVEEP by the District Committee, at Kalamandira, he said a lot of activities were being held in the constituency and many are also being planned to encourage voters to cast their vote without giving it a miss. The overall aim is to increase voting percentage this election as the percentage of voting in the last Lok Sabha polls was 70 percent and 75 percent polling was recorded in last year’s assembly elections. There has been good response to the SVEEP drives from the public, he added.

Kalamandira was specially decorated to give the festival vibes.

The Deputy Commissioner advised the voters to check their names in the electoral rolls by visiting the voter helpline app. They can check their and their family members’ names in the list, and also confirm the polling booth from the list. This needs to be done before the polling.

Any complaints of poll code violations can be reported on the Cvigil app, uploading videos and photos as evidence. The respective officers will visit the place and look into the complaint within 100 minutes from the receipt of the complaints. The names and addresses of the complaints will be kept confidential, he said.

On the occasion, a painting competition and signature campaign were organised and voter awareness songs were rendered besides staging a short play on voting.

The video messages by the election ambassadors from Mysuru were played at Kalamandira. Also, the videos on voter awareness produced by the Akashwani and the students of University of Mysore were also played. On the occasion, the role of election ambassadors in helping the authorities to increase the voting percentage was appreciated.

More than 1,000 people attended the programme. People took selfies outside the Kalamandia at the “I will vote” selfie booth to promote voting.

Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal, CSIR-CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh, AIISH director Pushpavathi, Zilla Panchayat CEO and SVEEP Chairperson K.M. Gayathri, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, MCC Commissioner N.N. Madhu, Election ambassadors Krupakar-Senani, Tanishka Murthy, and others were present.