‘Don’t lose sight of sustainability and carbon footprint while developing or popularising technological tools’

February 25, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Dharwad Regional Science Centre (DRSC) organised National Science Week in Dharwad on Sunday.

Resource persons spoke on various issues concerning science and technology.

Haveri University Vice-Chancellor Suresh Jangamshetti delivered a talk on the use of solar energy. He asked young scientists not to lose sight of sustainability and carbon footprint while developing or popularising technological tools.

“This is a technology-driven era and to maintain a balance, focus should be laid on sustainable growth. As technology is advancing, pollution too is increasing at an alarming rate. Therefore, students pursuing science as a career, should develop and use technology to minimise carbon footprint,” he said.

Prof. Jangamshetti said that more research is needed to make the optimum use of solar energy which is green and clean and has high sustainability.

“India is one of the few nations that has an abundant supply of solar energy. Newer technologies are being developed to enhance its use. This will contain pollution in a big way besides encouraging sustainable growth,” he said.

“Today, there is a mad rush for engineering and medicine courses. However, there are ample opportunities in basic science too. Students should engage themselves in research work for the betterment of society and contribute to the technological growth of the country,” he said.

DRSC Director Veeranna Bolishetty said that DRSC is planning to set up a 3D planetarium at a cost of ₹22 crore, besides a rope activity park, mathematics park and a virtual reality theatre.

JSS Secretary Ajit Prasad said that science is a fascinating subject and it has engulfed every sector. “In this era, technology has become the buzz word and time is ripe for students to dive into technological advancement for a better future,” he added.

He hailed DRSC for holding science-related activities throughout the year and motivating young students.

Prizes were distributed to students who won essay writing competitions.

