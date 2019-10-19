Don’t lose right to challenge award due to ignorance of new law, HC to State, land losers

The State government has lost its statutory right to challenge the legality of an order passed by a civil court — which doubled the market value for computing compensation for an acquired land in Bengaluru city — as the authorities failed to file the appeal before the Karnataka High Court within the prescribed period under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

A Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagrathna and Justice K. Natarajan, while dismissing the appeal filed by the Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) challenging enhanced award passed by the civil court on October 29, 2018, observed that “in the instant case, there is a blatant ignorance of law on the part of the Department/State”.

“Therefore, it is necessary for all concerned to become aware of the specific period of limitation prescribed under Section 74(1) of the 2013 Act so that the right to file an appeal is not lost either on account of ignorance of the provision or due to laxity in acting within time,” the Bench said, while reminding both the State authorities and land losers to stick to the periods prescribed in the 2013 Act to file appeals.

While the SLAO in 2014 had awarded a total compensation of ₹142.56 crore to S.V. Global Mill Ltd, Bengaluru, for acquiring its 3 acres 16 guntas of land situated on Binny Mill Road in the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike jurisdiction while fixing market value of the acquired land at ₹4,620 per sq ft, the civil court enhanced the market value of the property to ₹8,624 per sq ft and ordered payment of total compensation of ₹207.75 crore.

2013 Act vs Limitation Act

The Bench held that Section 5 (extension of period prescribed in certain cases) of the Limitation Act, 1963, is not applicable to the appeals under the 2013 Act as this new law is a code by itself prescribing a limitation period different from Limitation Act.

However, while interpreting the expression under Section 74(1) of the 2013 Act that an appeal should be filed ‘within 60 days from the date of the award,’ and ‘further period not exceeding 60 days’, the Bench said that these total 120 days period will have to be computed by applying Section 4, 12, 13 and 14 of the Limitation Act to respectively exclude days in which courts are closed, days spent to obtain certified copies of the award, in cases where leave to sue or appeal as a pauper is applied for, and days spent for appeals before the courts without jurisdiction.

Pointing out that holidays for courts, time to prepare certified copies, etc. are beyond the control of the persons or the authorities who want to approach the High Court against the awards passed by the civil courts, the Bench said it would result in violation of the Constitutional right of a landloser to seek enhancement by filing an appeal to the High Court and also disable them from seeking enhancement of compensation if the benefits of Sections 4, 12, 13 and 14 of the Limitation Act are not extended to the 2013 Act.

Direction to civil courts

Meanwhile, the Bench directed that the civil courts mentioned in the certified copies of the award, to submit the dates on which the certified copies of the award are prepared, when the applicants have appeared to collect the copies, and the date on which certified copies were delivered to applicants, for enabling the High Court to compute the limitation period.