Don’t link beneficiary accounts with their loan accounts, officials told

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad releases ₹13,671 Annual Credit Plan

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde has instructed bank officials not to link bank accounts of beneficiaries of various Central and State government-sponsored schemes with their loan accounts.

Releasing the District Annual Credit Plan estimated at ₹13,671 crore for 2022-23 prepared by the District Lead Bank during the District Level Review Committee and District Level Counsultative Committee meeting on Friday, Mr. Hegde said that the banks should join hands with the administration in implementing social welfare initiatives.

Mr. Hegde asked officials to ensure that services are being made available easily to beneficiaries under various Central and State government schemes, including PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, crop loan waiver and social security schemes.

He also asked officials to make available Kannada knowing staff and officials in bank branches in rural areas and set up help desks.

“Bank challans and vouchers should be made available in Kannada. And, if banks delay extending financial assistance to those selected for benefits, then officials of the government department concerned should coordinate with the lead bank manager and address the issue,” he said.

Referring to delay due to technical issues such as liking of Aadhaar and mobile phone number and other issues, the Deputy Commissioner asked officials to address them after making a bank-wise list of such beneficiaries and dispose them of at the earliest.

“There is a directive that while extending assistance to beneficiaries, CIBIL score should not be considered and banks should strictly follow this directive. Beneficiaries should not be made to run pillar to post to procure documents,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal said that in Dharwad district, 138 women from self-help groups have received training as Banking Correspondent Sakhi and of these, only 50 women are actively working.

He said that the administration will give village-wise data on those trained as Banking Correspondent Sakhis and banks can avail of their services.

District Manager of NABARD Mayur Kamble analysed the performance and progress in the priority sectors of the district in the last three years.

Regional Manager of Bank of Baroda Rajesh and Manager (Development) of Reserve Bank of India S. Shanthaprakash spoke.

Officials who have achieved 100% target in government schemes of the Department of Industry and Commerce were honoured on the occasion. District Lead Bank Manager R. Annayya coordinated the meeting.

Credit Plan

Under the District Credit Plan with an outlay of ₹13,671 crore, ₹5,813 crore has been earmarked for farm sector, including ₹3,223 crore for farm loan, ₹1,647 crore for short-term farm loans and supplementary activities, ₹300 crore for farm infrastructure and ₹642 crore for farm allied activities.

Under the Credit Plan, ₹5,150 crore has been set aside for micro, small and medium industries, ₹450 crore for export advances, ₹314 crore for education loan, ₹1,478 crore for housing loan, ₹79 crore for renewable energy sources and ₹387 crore for infrastructure and other priority sectors.