Don’t issue statements on CM face of Congress for 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka: Surjewala

Bengaluru

21 June 2021 15:56 IST

State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are seen as the main contenders if the party secures a majority

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary, in-charge of Karnataka, on Monday warned Congress leaders against issuing statements on the chief ministerial face of the party in the 2023 Assembly elections.

“I have noted with concern that certain individuals in the Congress party have recently become prone to issuing statements about leadership in Karnataka or leadership post Congress government formation. I take this opportunity to forewarn them to avoid such comments completely,” he said in a statement to mediapersons.

The central Congress leadership and MLAs would decide on the issue at an appropriate time. All Congress leaders would fight the battle keeping in mind the interest of the people. “Like ‘Arjuna in Mahabharata, this should be our only goal,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Last week, Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar had told colleagues to refrain from projecting the chief ministerial face of the party for the 2023 Assembly elections. Mr. Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are seen as the main contenders for the post if the party secures a majority in 2023 polls.

The Congress leader also accused the ruling BJP of plundering resources of Karnataka after securing power through defections. He alleged that ‘the buzzwords of Yediyurappa government are corruption and maladministration’.

“The endangering of people’s lives and criminal mismanagement of the corona pandemic are proof of this malady,” he said.