Don’t hike medical, dental fees: AIDSO

‘State Govt. has yielded to pressure from colleges’

The All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has alleged that the State Government had completely yielded to pressure from professional colleges with regard to hike in the fee structures of medical and dental courses.

In a press release, State secretary of AIDISO Ajay Kamath has said that the Government was completely hand-in-glove with the private management boards in increasing the fee structure of medical and dental colleges every year.

“It is highly condemnable,” he has said.

He has said that yet again the private management boards of medical and dental colleges had put forward a proposal for increase in fee structure by 25% to 30% before the State Government.

“First of all, the proposal for fee hike itself is a very undemocratic and it should be condemned in strong terms. Already during 2020-21, there has been a hike of 15% in private medical and dental colleges. Already medical education has become expensive and such hikes every year will be a dangerous development. This will also affect the healthcare system,” he has said.

Mr. Kamath has said that a student who completed his medical education by paying lakhs of rupees, would finally treat his patients as customers. Consequently he would try to recover the money he invested in his education by making his services more commercial, he has said.

At a time when common people and students are in distress owing to COVID-19, any further increase will only deprive more students of medical education. “At such a time, the Government should have cancelled the fee hike and increased the scholarships. However instead of mitigating the hardships of the students, the Government was yielding to pressure from private managements.” he added.