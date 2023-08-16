HamberMenu
Don’t heed to rumours on guarantees, says Karnataka government

Over the last few days, numerous false reports have been circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms claiming that Shakti and other schemes are on the verge of being withdrawn

August 16, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Shakti scheme allows free bus travel for women passengers on ordinary buses operated by road transport corporations across the State.

| Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

Amid rumour mongering over the status of the five guarantee schemes of the Congress-led Karnataka government, including of the Shakti scheme being withdrawn, the government has clarified that these are false and that the schemes will continue.

Over the last few days, numerous false reports have been circulating on platforms like WhatsApp and other social media sites, claiming that the Shakti scheme is on the verge of being withdrawn.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the false information surrounding the scheme and said: “First, they spread the word that guarantee schemes would not be implemented. Now, they have started spreading slander that these projects will not run for long. Don’t listen to such fake news. Our government is running as we promised. I guarantee this.”

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also issued a clarification on Wednesday that these were only rumours circulating on social media. Mr. Reddy released a statement reaffirming that the scheme, which grants free bus travel for women passengers on ordinary buses operated by road transport corporations throughout the state, will remain unchanged. He emphasised that the public should not lend credence to any false news. He also alleged that “one political party” is involved in circulating such misinformation.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Reddy said: “The Shakti scheme is one of the successful schemes by our government, with lakhs of women passengers benefiting from it. Regrettably, a handful of individuals are propagating deceptive information on social media, aiming to sow confusion among the public. I want to assure everyone that this scheme will persist with its achievements for another 10 years.”

On June 11, the newly-elected Congress government in Karnataka launched the first among five poll guarantees — the Shakti scheme. Since its launch, the scheme garnered positive reception from female passengers. From launch until August 15, 40.02 crore women passengers have utilised the initiative to travel across the State. The cumulative value of tickets purchased by these women passengers amounts to ₹930,34,82,844.

