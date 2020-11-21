Don’t go back on decision, says Yatnal

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal , BJP MLA, has supported the State government’s decision to establish a development corporation for Maratha community. He asked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa not to withdraw the decision, at an interaction with journalists in Vijayapura on Friday.

“Maratha community has been the protector of Hindus. It has been in the forefront of agitations to protect the interests of Hindus. It is the community of Shivaji Maharaj. They are across the State and not just in the border districts. They should be given all the benefits that are legally due to them. I welcome the government decision to form the development corporation. I urge the government to strengthen the corporation instead. If the government withdraws it’s decision, there can be serious negative implications,” he said.

Vishwanath’s opposition

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, has disapproved of the government’s decision to set up development boards on linguistic and caste lines.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, he questioned the need for creating a Maratha Development Corporation when the States had been reorganised on linguistic grounds and when disputes between different States were continuing to brew over border and language issues.