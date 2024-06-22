Don’t give excuses to escape responsibility, Minister tells drinking water supply officers

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge directed the district administration to solve drinking water-related issues and provide clean drinking water for the people of Kalaburagi.

Chairing a review meeting of monsoon preparedness here on Saturday, Mr. Kharge directed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department (RWSSD) officials to strictly address the supply of contaminated water and warned officials that no lame excuses would be entertained and strict action would be taken for any irresponsibility.

“Don’t shift the responsibility by giving lame excuses. The Executive Engineer and the Assistant Executive Engineer of RWSSD should visit taluk and gram panchayats every week to check that the clean water is being supplied. Urban local bodies should take up works to keep the inlet and outlet of drainages clean,” he said. The GESCOM and Forest Department officials have been directed to act swiftly on complaints of uprooting of electricity poles and trees during rainfall.

Dengue cases

Directing the Health Department officials to be on their toes to tackle the dengue cases in the district, Mr. Kharge questioned the officials about the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of dengue during this rainy season.

