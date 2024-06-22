GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t give excuses to escape responsibility, Minister tells drinking water supply officers

Published - June 22, 2024 09:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, chairing a review meeting on monsoon preparedness in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, chairing a review meeting on monsoon preparedness in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge directed the district administration to solve drinking water-related issues and provide clean drinking water for the people of Kalaburagi.

Chairing a review meeting of monsoon preparedness here on Saturday, Mr. Kharge directed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department (RWSSD) officials to strictly address the supply of contaminated water and warned officials that no lame excuses would be entertained and strict action would be taken for any irresponsibility.

“Don’t shift the responsibility by giving lame excuses. The Executive Engineer and the Assistant Executive Engineer of RWSSD should visit taluk and gram panchayats every week to check that the clean water is being supplied. Urban local bodies should take up works to keep the inlet and outlet of drainages clean,” he said. The GESCOM and Forest Department officials have been directed to act swiftly on complaints of uprooting of electricity poles and trees during rainfall.

Dengue cases

Directing the Health Department officials to be on their toes to tackle the dengue cases in the district, Mr. Kharge questioned the officials about the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of dengue during this rainy season.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / water / drinking water / environmental issues / disease / health and hygiene / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.