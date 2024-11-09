 />
Don’t get carried away by the fantastic jargon of patriarchy stopping us, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Published - November 09, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an interaction with students at a school, in Bengaluru, on November 9, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an interaction with students at a school, in Bengaluru, on November 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Exhorting women not to be bogged down by any obstacles, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advised them not to be carried away by “fantastic jargon” like patriarchy. Leftist jargon, she said, “hold currency because we don’t stand up.”

Responding to a question posed by a girl student on obstacles patriarchy creates, Ms. Sitharaman said, at JAIN Deemed-to-be-University in Bengaluru on Saturday (November 9 2024), “Who stopped Mrs. Indira Gandhi from becoming the Prime Minister of this country?... And before that Aruna Asaf Ali, Sarojini Naidu... Which patriarchy stopped any of these people? I want to honestly appeal to all the young minds. Don’t get carried away by these fantastic jargon of patriarchy stopping us... Otherwise we women would have gone to Mars yesterday.”

Ms. Sitharaman further said, “You will find women have played their roles, and only in India, many of the Leftist jargon hold currency because we don’t stand up, we don’t have the time.... Sometimes intellectual engagement is equally important because narratives will have to be countered. Narratives will have to be countered with substantial answers.”

On digital revolution

Answering another question, Ms. Sitharaman said it was only in India that the digital revolution was entirely public funded. “India’s approach to spreading digital networks was completely driven by the government. This public infrastructure which was created gave benefits to every user without having to pay for it. So a small business which wanted to grow beyond their village, today is  reaching not just their neighboring district or not just their state’s capital, they are accessing global markets,” she said.

The Jan Dhan Yojana initiative was a key step toward ensuring financial inclusion, allowing people nationwide to access banking services as a precursor to digital banking revolution, she added.

From MSMEs

Responding to a question on the prospects of innovators in the country, Ms. Sitharaman said apart from creating a conducive environment for innovators, the government is also working to ensure markets are created for these innovations. She claimed that 40% of all government procurement was coming from Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) and that is why the country had over two lakh startups, of which 13 are unicorns. 

(With inputs from PTI)

