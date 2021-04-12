Don’t flout norms, warns DC

Some COVID-19 patients died as they were shifted by private hospitals to other hospitals in violation of standard protocols

The death audit of COVID-19 patients in Mysuru has revealed that the patients died of complications after being shifted to other hospitals by some private hospitals here in violation of standard procedures.

Disclosing this here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri told the private hospitals not to admit patients if they cannot treat critically-ill patients. In case of an admission, the patients should be referred to other equipped private hospitals or K.R. Hospital before the patients’ condition worsens.

She warned some private hospitals during a meeting here that the district administration will take the matter seriously if deaths continue to happen because of the violation of treatment protocols by them.

While referring serious patients to other hospitals, the history of treatment, investigations done and other recommendations should be sent to other hospitals along with the case file. It takes time for hospitals to decide about the line of treatment of critically-ill patients soon after admission and sometimes the situation goes beyond their control, resulting in deaths. Such things should not happen, she advised.

Ms. Sindhuri said the audit must be prepared within 48 hours of the death. This will help in assessing the cause and accordingly take measures. The hospitals must report deaths on the same day.

“If doctors get accurate information, the death audit could be prepared precisely with all analysis. The death could be due to COVID-19 or co-morbidities. The hospitals must also document whether the patient was vaccinated.”

The Deputy Commissioner particularly warned a private hospital which shifted a serious patient to another hospital without proper referral. Moreover, none of the hospital representatives attended the meeting convened by her on Monday. “We have taken this negligence very seriously,” Ms. Sindhuri told the meeting which had representatives from various other hospitals.

The Deputy Commissioner had convened the meeting of all private hospitals at her office following increasing deaths of COVID-19 patients.

DEATHS IN MYSURU

At the meeting, Ms. Sindhuri said three deaths had been reported in February, 25 in March and 30 so far in April. This has become a cause for concern besides 10 deaths reported on a single day. The deaths are more due to shifting of patients to other hospitals at the last minute.

Meanwhile, the daily case load in Mysuru has continued to surge exponentially with the cases crossing the 300-mark, the highest since the beginning of this year, on Monday.

A total of 362 cases reported on Monday has triggered unease among the healthcare workers because of the rapid spread of the contagion. Out of 362 cases, 294 are the contacts of the infected.

Also, the number of active cases is inching closer to the 2,000-mark. The active cases stood at 1,960 on Monday with 249 patients admitted in the 250-bed district hospital and 659 in private hospitals. As many as 554 patients are under home isolation.

Three deaths were reported on Monday and all of them are SARI patients, aged above 60 years. With this the death toll has risen to 1086. A total of 303 patients were discharged on Monday.