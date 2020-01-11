Don’t fall prey to black magic: Rationalist

Illustratively describing how self-fashioned godmen and black magicians mislead people with claims of having supernatural powers, Hulikal Nataraj, a rationalist known for his demonstrations of exposing ‘miracles’, held that the blend of indigenous culture and science could be the best way to address it.

Speaking at Hampi on Saturday, the second day of Hampi Utsav – 2020, he dismissed the existence of ghosts and criticised black magicians for infusing fear among people for their personal gains.

“Black magicians and self-styled godmen use chemicals and some tricks to show that they had supernatural powers. They target the innocent, uneducated, and mentally weak people and exploit them. Such exploitations are often carried out in the name of god and ghosts. Don’t fall prey to them. If you find such incidents around you, please inform our team. We will come to the spot and expose them,” he said.

He advised students to get educated and develop a scientific temperament and rational thinking so that they could stay safe from the dangers of black magicians.

He also advised young people to develop a healthy lifestyle by having physical exercise and a healthy diet.

Mr. Nataraj, who has held demonstrations busting black magic in 52 countries, demonstrated a few black magic techniques and exposed the secrets behind them by scientific reasoning.

Shraddha Bilagi, Spoorthi Bhajantri, Keerthi Bhajantri and other students were part of the demonstrations.

In another event on the same stage, M.D. Kaushik, well-known magician, presented magic while presenting the selected poems of Mankutimmana Kagga penned by D.V. Gundappa.

Sampreet Patil, Arati P Bhajantri and other students participated in the performance of magic with Mr. Kaushik.