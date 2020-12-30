Don’t escape, undergo test: CM tells U.K. returnees

As a few people who returned to the State and the country from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new U.K. variant of SARS-CoV2, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked all the people who returned to the State from the U.K. during the last two months to undergo RT-PCR test.

“Don’t escape from the test. As Chief Minister, I appeal to you to undergo tests to prevent the spread of virus”, Mr. Yediyurappa told presspersons here.

The government has taken several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new variant of virus, he said. The Centre had already issued guidelines to prevent the spread of the new variant and the same guidelines would be followed in the State.

The State government has made RT-PCT testing mandatory for all passengers who arrived from the U.K., including those transiting in other airports outside the U.K. It was reported that a few passengers left the airports without taking the test.

Speaking to reporters, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said at present there was no plan to impose a lockdown. However, there were two views on opening of schools and colleges in the State from January 1. While some have opposed it, others suggested opening of schools for the benefit of students. A final decision would be taken after holding talks with the Chief Minister, he said.