Don’t dream of CM post in 2023, Bommai tells Siddaramaiah and DKS

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the Karnataka Congress leaders to stop dreaming of becoming Chief Minister as the BJP will return to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing the BJP party workers’ meet at Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Bommai said the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar are dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister. “Their aspiration of becoming Chief Minister will remain a distant dream, In fact the Congress would not be able to secure even the status of the Opposition in the State Assembly in 2023,” he added.

Underlining the importance of selfless service and pro-people policies, Mr. Bommai said the account of developmental works taken up by the BJP-led Government during former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure will succeed in winning the trust of the people.

Unlike the Congress that is indulged in large-scale corruption to the tune of thousands of crores like the 2G and coal scams, the BJP has grown based on its values of service.

Taking a dig at the Congress local leaders, Mr. Bommai said though the ground beneath the Congress leader Priyank Kharge’s feet had shifted, he still continued to issue statements targeting the BJP.

Mr. Bommai announced that the party will highlight the scams done by the then Congress Government and will go with our developmental report card and seek people’s mandate.

He called upon party workers to strengthen the party at grassroot levels, take out developmental works and programmes to the doorsteps of the people in their respective constituencies.

BJP State vice president Lakshman Savadi said that the sole reason for the BJP’s victory is the hard work by the party workers and organization on the ground level. Mr. Savadi expressed that the party workers should be appointed as chairman for the Boards and Corporation.

Ministers Murugesh Nirani, Sriramulu, and Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav also spoke. Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, MLAs, and MLCs were present.