Don’t deploy teachers for poll duty: Minister

Stating that schoolchildren will be affected if teachers are increasingly used for non-academic purposes, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday urged the Election Commission not to deploy teachers for election duties.

The Minister’s letter assumes importance as 15 Assembly constituencies in the State are going for bypolls on December 5, and deployment for election work will commence soon.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar, the Minister said that teachers are being deployed for various election duties.

“The increase in non-teaching work has affected academic activities that has an indirect bearing on students. Teachers are struggling to complete the syllabus and are unable to concentrate on students. They are also unable to focus completely on school related activities,” he pointed out.

All these, he said, has declined teaching standards. “Quality teachers play an important role in the development of society and nation building. There is a need for teachers to spend time with students. In the light of these, teachers should be exempted from election duties,” he said.