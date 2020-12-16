‘Don’t criminalise first-time drug users’

Asking police not to criminalise first-time drug consumers, Mahabhala Shetty, professor, Department of Forensic Science, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, said on Monday that arresting drug users on the first instance will lead to them turning into addicts.
Speaking at the anti-drug drive programme held at the office of the Police Commissioner, Mr. Shetty said consuming narcotic drugs is a disease. On the first instance of drugs consumption, the consumer should be sent to rehabilitation centre where the disease can be treated.
Mr. Shetty said its in the adolescent age that children pick up alcohol, smoking and other addictions that lead to consumption of narcotic and psychotropic substances. “Its the drive in that age group which makes children fall for drug addiction," he said and added that conditions in the child's family and surroundings he/she lives also are responsible for them to take up drugs.
The drive, he said, will be effective if authorities focus on children from class 6 onwards and make them aware of harms of drug consumption. Mr. Shetty said the city police should conduct weekly drives to book those who smoke in public places, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act.
Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar also spoke.
