Don’t construct new roads or widen existing ones within Subramanyapura and Begur lake areas: Karnataka HC

‘Walkway bund can be constructed using desilted mud but not any other construction materials’

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara (BBMP) not to construct any new roads or widen existing roads within the area of Subramanyapura and Begur lakes.

However, it permitted the palike to construct the walkway bund around Subramanyapura lake measuring 3 m in width using desilted material from the lake. The HC made clear that no construction material except mud should be used for the purpose of the walkway bund.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J.M. Khazi issued the directions on July 20 while hearing a batch of PIL petitions related to lake and stormwater drain maintenance, through which the court is monitoring actions taken by the authorities to protect, preserve and rejuvenate lakes in Bengaluru city.

The Bench also directed that the walkway bund shall be used by the BBMP for the purpose of maintenance of the lake for dewatering, desilting, de-weeding, etc., and should be properly made without compromising on the actual lake area.

Timeline not realistic

Meanwhile, the Bench termed ‘not realistic’ the timeline of about 105 days submitted by BBMP’s designated officer for the removal of various identified encroachments on the two lakes.

Pointing out that the encroachments still exist even though petitions were filed back in 2014, the Bench fixed a timeline of 30 days for survey, notice, preparation and removal of the encroachments. The survey and physical marking of the encroached portions of the lakes should be done within ten days, and notices shall be issued to the encroachers within a week after on completion of survey. The human resource and machinery including police protection shall be provided to the designated officer by the State government within period of three days after issuance of notices, and the encroachment should be removed within a period of 10 days thereafter, the Bench made it clear.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till September 1 while directing the BBMP to submit a compliance report.