Don’t conduct exams this year: Child rights panel

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education recommending that no examinations should be conducted this academic year due to COVID-19 pandemic

In a letter to the department, the commission has said that the department should reduce examination stress among children. It has said that senior classes should be held in a phased manner amidst all precautionary measures.

It has also said that the government should provide immunity boosters to students and provide food and milk during such testing times.

The commission has also pointed out that there have been instances of child marriage and child labour reported during the pandemic and asked the department to devise measures to stop this.