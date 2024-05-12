ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t celebrate my birthday on May 15: D K Shivakumar

Published - May 12, 2024 05:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka urged supporters not to celebrate his birthday due to drought in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar on May 12 urged his supporters, party workers and fans not to celebrate his birthday on May 15, 2024, in view of the severe drought in Karnataka.

“I urge my supporters and fans not to celebrate my birthday on May 15 in view of the drought situation in the State. Please do not put out any cut-outs, banners, hoardings or organise birthday events for my birthday this year. You may send me your wishes from wherever you are and your love and affection are enough for me,” he said in a press statement.

“I am not in Bengaluru on my birthday due to my travel to North India for an election campaign. Hence, I request party leaders, party workers, supporters and fans not to visit my residence or office on my birthday. Wish me from wherever you are,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US