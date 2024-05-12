Don’t celebrate my birthday on May 15: D K Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar on May 12 urged his supporters, party workers and fans not to celebrate his birthday on May 15, 2024, in view of the severe drought in Karnataka.

“I urge my supporters and fans not to celebrate my birthday on May 15 in view of the drought situation in the State. Please do not put out any cut-outs, banners, hoardings or organise birthday events for my birthday this year. You may send me your wishes from wherever you are and your love and affection are enough for me,” he said in a press statement.

“I am not in Bengaluru on my birthday due to my travel to North India for an election campaign. Hence, I request party leaders, party workers, supporters and fans not to visit my residence or office on my birthday. Wish me from wherever you are,” he said.

