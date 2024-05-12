GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Don’t celebrate my birthday on May 15: D K Shivakumar

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka urged supporters not to celebrate his birthday due to drought in Karnataka

Published - May 12, 2024 05:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar on May 12 urged his supporters, party workers and fans not to celebrate his birthday on May 15, 2024, in view of the severe drought in Karnataka.

“I urge my supporters and fans not to celebrate my birthday on May 15 in view of the drought situation in the State. Please do not put out any cut-outs, banners, hoardings or organise birthday events for my birthday this year. You may send me your wishes from wherever you are and your love and affection are enough for me,” he said in a press statement.

“I am not in Bengaluru on my birthday due to my travel to North India for an election campaign. Hence, I request party leaders, party workers, supporters and fans not to visit my residence or office on my birthday. Wish me from wherever you are,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.